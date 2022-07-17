Chanakya IAS Academy Launches New Campus in Jorhat

Chanakya IAS Academy has launched its new campus and second branch in Assam’s Jorhat on Saturday.

On the occasion, a free workshop was also conducted for students on the preparation for Civil Services Examination.

Success Guru AK Mishra (Chairman, Chanakya IAS Academy) addressed the civil services aspirants and shared ways of achieving success in the exam.

The academy also endeavors to help participants clear their doubts and directly interact with AK Mishra to know the journey of success and comprehend the right strategy and steps to excel in the most competent and prestigious examination.

Managing partner of Chanakya IAS Academy for North East India, Kuranaga Nayani Chetia said that people of Assam should get best quality education for civil services and state services at their door steps and for the same reason she is now opening this centre in Jorhat to bring best faculties, best study material and test series from Delhi which will help aspirants to clear such prestigious exams from their homes.