Show-Cause Notices Served to Five Guwahati Schools for Poor HSLC Results

The Inspector of Schools of Assam's Kamrup Metro district has issued show-cause notices to the principals and headmasters of five schools in the district following their poor performance in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025.

The five schools are Barsojai High School, Maligaon High School, N.P.M.E. High School, Pilingkata High School, and Dispur Government H.S. School. According to reports, the schools recorded a pass percentage below 25%, prompting concerns over the quality of education and administrative lapses.

The notice highlights that the dismal results indicate a lack of commitment from the institutions and suggest deficiencies in administration and supervision.

The notice read, "It has been revealed that the pass percentage of HSLC examination 2025 against your school is below 25%. The schools have not been performing up to the expectations, which is a serious matter of concern, discouraging the students community. The results indicates lack of commitment as well as it appears there were lapses in your administration and supervision from your end being the Head of the School. As such you are hereby show cause as to why disciplinary action shall not be initiated against you."

Further, the Inspector of Schools has also directed the school heads to submit a detailed explanation within five days, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated against them.

"Your reply with detailed explanation must reach to the office of the undersigned within five days of the receipt of the letter, failing of which necessary action will be taken against you," the notice added.