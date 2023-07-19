Adipurush OTT Release Date: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan Starrer Mythological Epic Set to Stream in August 2023

Adipurush OTT Release Date: Adipurush, the highly anticipated movie of the year based on the epic Granth "Ramayana," was met with great enthusiasm upon its release on 16th June 2023 in theaters nationwide. Packed with action, drama, adventure, and mythological elements, the movie drew a vast audience eager to witness this cinematic spectacle. The film centers around the legendary tale of Ram and has gained significant attention due to its stellar star cast. Prabhas, known for his previous blockbuster hits, portrays the role of Ram, while the talented Kriti Sanon stars as Sita, and the versatile Saif Ali Khan embodies the antagonist Ravan.

Adipurush presents itself as a grand retelling of the ancient Hindu epic, Ramayana. While Prabhas and Kriti Sanon deliver commendable performances, the movie falters in its execution of dialogues, receiving criticism for failing to meet mammoth expectations. However, the film's visual spectacle and impressive production value make it a feast for the eyes, immersing viewers in a mythical world. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raj, and Prasad Nair, Adipurush did face some controversies surrounding certain dialogues and scenes. Nevertheless, it successfully made its way to the audience and garnered praise for its grandeur and storytelling.

The movie is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, catering to a diverse fanbase. Advance bookings for Adipurush witnessed an overwhelming response as fans eagerly booked their seats to witness their favorite actors in this larger-than-life portrayal of the Ramayana.