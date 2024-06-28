Hina Khan Diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer, Says "Doing Well"

Notably, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role of 'Akshara' in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and later won hearts in the negative role in Kausauti Zindagi Kay. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika.

She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.