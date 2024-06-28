Hina Khan Diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer, Says "Doing Well"

Popular television star Hina Khan has confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
The actress took to social media on Friday and made the distressing revelation with her fans. She said that her treatment has already begun and assured all that she is “doing well”. Hina further mentioned that she would emerge strong as she also asked her fans to pray for her.
Sharing a lengthy note on her Instagram handle, Hina wrote, “Hello everyone. To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”
“I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings and love. Love, Hina,” the actress added.
Notably, Hina Khan rose to fame with her role of 'Akshara' in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and later won hearts in the negative role in Kausauti Zindagi Kay. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika.
She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web series Damaged 2.