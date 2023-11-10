The Most Powerful Characters in Game of Thrones

Thoros of Myr

Thoros of Myr arrived in Westeros with a mission to convert King Robert Baratheon to the faith of the Red Priests. However, he lost his faith until a miraculous event granted him the power to resurrect his friend Beric Dondarrion six times. This ability, limited to Beric, suggested that the Lord of Light had grander plans for this fallen knight. Thoros met his end in season 7, mauled by a wight polar bear beyond the Wall.

The Three-Eyed Raven

The original Three-Eyed Raven, Bloodraven, possessed the ability to communicate through weirwood trees and view the past, present, and future. His powers extended beyond his magical abilities, contributing to the shaping of Westeros' history.

Bran Stark

Bran Stark's ascent to the throne as the King of Westeros at the end of the series marked a surprising turn of events. His unique abilities, including seeing the past, present, and future, along with the power to warg into animals and other people, made him a powerful figure in the realm. Bran's rise to power was unexpected but underscored the importance of his extraordinary capabilities.

The Night King

The Night King, the ultimate antagonist, was portrayed as the most formidable threat to Westeros. His actions included killing a dragon and decimating wildling populations beyond the Wall. With the power to raise the dead as formidable undead warriors, the extent of his combat skills remained shrouded in mystery. Despite the controversy surrounding his defeat, the Night King left an indelible mark as a dominant player in the world of "Game of Thrones."

Sandor Clegane

The indomitable Sandor Clegane, better known as "The Hound," was a fearsome warrior whose childhood scars and torment at the hands of his brother, Gregor, forged his intimidating presence. Initially the bodyguard of Joffrey Baratheon, his fear of fire led him to desert his post. Despite his desire for a peaceful life, he ultimately returned to face his formidable brother in the climactic Cleganebowl during the final battle.

Brienne of Tarth

Introduced after the first season, Brienne of Tarth's journey began with her winning a tournament and earning a place in King Renly's Kingsguard. However, her loyalty was questioned following Renly's murder. Eventually, her exceptional combat skills and unwavering loyalty impressed Jaime Lannister, leading to her knighthood by his hand and making her the first female knight in the Seven Kingdoms. Her valor in battles against formidable opponents, including the Hound and Arya Stark, culminated in her appointment as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

Jaqen H'ghar

Jaqen H'ghar, a member of the Faceless Men, crossed paths with Arya Stark in season 3. After she saved his life, Jaqen assisted her by eliminating three targets and aiding her escape from Harrenhal. His power to change his appearance and become someone else, combined with his influence as a House of Black and White representative in Braavos, made him a formidable adversary beyond his magical abilities.

Euron Greyjoy

Euron Greyjoy, though a latecomer to the series, wielded significant influence as a thuggish henchman for Cersei. Leveraging House Greyjoy's naval prowess, he raised the largest fleet in Westeros, proving a valuable ally to Cersei. His devastating attack on Daenerys' fleet, which included defeating the Greyjoys and the Sand Snakes, showcased his power in the political and military arenas.

Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane

Ser Gregor Clegane, also known as "The Mountain Who Rides," was already a formidable warrior due to his immense size. After surviving poisoning in battle with Oberyn Martell, he was transformed into an undead monster and became Queen Cersei's formidable guardian. Although the Hound ultimately defeated him in the highly-anticipated Cleganebowl, it required a last-ditch effort that claimed both their lives. The undead Mountain's power was nigh unbeatable.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark's journey in "Game of Thrones" was marked by her remarkable character growth. Trained by the Faceless Men at the House of Black and White, she returned to Westeros with exceptional combat skills, the ability to change her face, and take on other identities. These talents allowed her to play a crucial role in defeating the Night King and avenging her family's deaths.

High Sparrow

The unassuming High Sparrow initially appeared as a religious leader living a humble life. However, his ability to inspire a multitude of followers nearly toppled the Lannister family's power. Despite Cersei's efforts to manipulate him, he proved incorruptible and ultimately imprisoned her. His influence over Tommen led him to grasp control of the throne, underscoring the potential to rule Westeros that he could have realized had he not underestimated Cersei's cunning.

Robb Stark

After the execution of his father, Ned Stark, Robb Stark assumed a position of great power. Despite his youth, he emerged as a skilled military commander and charismatic leader, earning the title of King in the North. He achieved victory in battles against experienced adversaries like Tywin Lannister. However, his lack of political acumen and a series of unfortunate decisions ultimately led to his tragic downfall at the Red Wedding.

Melisandre

Melisandre, the Red Priestess, wielded formidable magical power in "Game of Thrones." Despite her unreliable prophecies, she initially followed Stannis Baratheon, believing him to be Azor Ahai. Her influence led to the burning of Stannis's daughter, Shireen. Melisandre later shifted her allegiance to Jon Snow and played a pivotal role in his resurrection and in aiding the defense against the White Walkers.

Ned Stark

Eddard "Ned" Stark, the honorable Lord of Winterfell, held significant influence in the North. His reputation earned him the loyalty and respect of most bannermen. However, Ned's reluctance to play the political game ultimately led to his downfall when he ventured to King's Landing. His power and influence proved insufficient to save him when his life was demanded by Joffrey.

Varys

Known as the Master of Whisperers, Varys held a unique form of power through his extensive network of spies and secrets. He possessed valuable information about nearly everyone in the realm, enabling him to manipulate events that shaped the fate of Westeros. Varys, despite not being a lord, commanded respect and maintained a far-reaching influence, emphasizing the potency of secrets in the game of thrones.

Petyr Baelish

Petyr Baelish, also known as Littlefinger, was a masterful political manipulator. Despite his minor lord status, he successfully orchestrated the War of the Five Kings, deceiving powerful figures. Littlefinger's rise to become Lord of Harrenhal and Lord Protector of the Vale demonstrated his considerable influence over key players. His ambition knew no bounds, and his pursuit of Sansa Stark ultimately clouded his judgment.

Tyrion Lannister

Among the many Hands of the King, Tyrion Lannister stood out as one of the most astute. His cleverness and shrewd tactics made him a valuable advisor to several monarchs. He defended King's Landing from Stannis Baratheon's attack by using wildfire, displaying his strategic brilliance. Despite often going unrecognized, Tyrion's influence endured, culminating in his appointment as Bran's Hand of the King, solidifying his position of power.

Joffrey Baratheon

Joffrey Baratheon, despite his cruelty and ineptitude, held a significant position of power as the seated king of the Seven Kingdoms. His rule was marked by manipulation and control by figures like Tywin, Tyrion, and Margaery, who sought to curb his erratic behavior. Although Joffrey never wielded absolute power, his reign on the Iron Throne played a crucial role in provoking the War of the Five Kings, a testament to the influence he held over the realm.

Olenna Tyrell

The wily Olenna Tyrell, often underestimated, concealed her true power behind the facade of her son, Mace Tyrell. As the Queen of Thorns and the matriarch of one of the wealthiest houses, Olenna possessed tremendous influence. She engaged in strategic battles of wits with formidable opponents like Tyrion and Tywin Lannister and didn't hesitate to take bold actions, including orchestrating the death of Joffrey.

Tywin Lannister

Tywin Lannister was the fearsome patriarch of House Lannister, commanding the respect and, often, fear of all around him. His strategic brilliance, exemplified by alliances with the Tyrells and orchestrating the Red Wedding, made him a dominant political figure. Tywin's cruelty and his ability to instill dread left few willing to challenge his authority.

Robert Baratheon

Robert Baratheon, the King of the Seven Kingdoms for 15 years, ruled during a relatively stable period. While he had little interest in governance, his military prowess won him the throne. Despite his absence from political affairs, his reputation as a skilled warrior and his grip on the Iron Throne commanded respect throughout the realm.

Jon Snow

Jon Snow's rise to power was marked by his ability to lead and unite disparate factions through courage and unwavering honor. Despite his humble origins as a bastard, his Stark upbringing, combat training, and alliances with warring tribes earned him the title of King in the North. His leadership extended to rallying forces against the White Walkers, a role he inherited from his adopted father.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark's transformation from a naive young girl into a resilient and determined woman showcased her growth in power. Her experiences with Littlefinger and Cersei sharpened her political acumen. As the Queen in the North, her influence extended over the vast kingdom, secured by her commitment to protect her people and strategic marital alliances.

Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister, a complex and powerful character, pursued power ruthlessly, leading to numerous atrocities. Her manipulation of the king and attempts to eliminate her younger brother, Tyrion, showcased her ambition. After the deaths of her sons, she ascended to the Iron Throne as Queen Cersei, sparking conflicts with Daenerys and endangering the Seven Kingdoms during the war against the White Walkers.

Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen, one of the most formidable players, possessed both magical and political power. She conquered Slaver's Bay, controlled dragons, and survived fire on multiple occasions. Her journey from an exiled princess to a formidable leader culminated in the sacking of King's Landing. Daenerys' multifaceted power made her a dominant force.