Voice of Sathyanathan OTT Release Date: Manorama Max Streaming Details for Dileep's Comedy Flick

Voice of Sathyanathan OTT Release Date: Voice of Sathyanathan, the uproarious comedy film starring Dileep, is all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by the acclaimed Raffi, renowned for his comedic genius, this movie garnered significant praise upon its initial theatrical release on July 28. The screenplay, crafted by Raffi himself, places Veena Nandakumar in the spotlight as the female lead. Joining the ensemble cast are the likes of Siddique, Joju George, Anupam Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Makarand Deshpande, and Jaffer Sadiq.
At the heart of the story is Sathyanathan (played by Dileep), a furniture store owner who frequently finds himself in hot water due to his penchant for verbal blunders. His spouse, Susan (portrayed by Veena), embodies the quintessential innocent rural woman navigating a small-town existence. Sathyanathan's persistent clashes with his neighbor, Thavala (Siddique), form a central plot point. The narrative unfolds through a series of unexpected events in Sathyanathan's life, including his arrest for allegedly threatening the Indian President and his valiant efforts to save the life of a convict named Balan (played by Joju George).
Voice of Sathyanathan delivers the anticipated comedic brilliance characteristic of the Raffi-Dileep duo. While touching on political undertones, the film predominantly advances through a series of uproarious situations and heartfelt moments. The second half of the movie seamlessly interweaves two parallel storylines, gaining momentum and offering a more engaging experience.
Dileep's performance, though consistent with his previous roles, is commendable. Veena adeptly portrays the role of a patient wife, gracefully tolerating her husband's antics. Anupam Kher's cameo appearance as the Indian President is convincing and noteworthy. Siddique's portrayal steals the show with a plethora of humorous scenes, while Joju George emerges as a standout performer, masterfully embodying a character enduring tremendous hardship. Joju's portrayal remains one of the film's most compelling highlights.
The OTT rights for "Voice of Sathyanathan" have been secured by Manorama Max, and the film is all set to grace your screens starting from September 21. Mark your calendars, as this comedy extravaganza is poised to bring laughter and entertainment to your living room. Don't miss the chance to witness Dileep's comedic prowess alongside a stellar ensemble cast in this eagerly awaited release.