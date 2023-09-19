Voice of Sathyanathan OTT Release Date: Manorama Max Streaming Details for Dileep's Comedy Flick

Voice of Sathyanathan OTT Release Date: Voice of Sathyanathan, the uproarious comedy film starring Dileep, is all set to make its OTT debut. Directed by the acclaimed Raffi, renowned for his comedic genius, this movie garnered significant praise upon its initial theatrical release on July 28. The screenplay, crafted by Raffi himself, places Veena Nandakumar in the spotlight as the female lead. Joining the ensemble cast are the likes of Siddique, Joju George, Anupam Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Makarand Deshpande, and Jaffer Sadiq.

Voice of Sathyanathan: An Overview

At the heart of the story is Sathyanathan (played by Dileep), a furniture store owner who frequently finds himself in hot water due to his penchant for verbal blunders. His spouse, Susan (portrayed by Veena), embodies the quintessential innocent rural woman navigating a small-town existence. Sathyanathan's persistent clashes with his neighbor, Thavala (Siddique), form a central plot point. The narrative unfolds through a series of unexpected events in Sathyanathan's life, including his arrest for allegedly threatening the Indian President and his valiant efforts to save the life of a convict named Balan (played by Joju George).