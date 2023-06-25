Gauhati HC Stays WFI Elections Based On Assam Wrestling Body's Plea

The Gauhati High Court stayed the upcoming elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) scheduled for July 11. The Gauhati HC’s decision on Sunday came based on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA).
In a petition filed against the WFI, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ad-hoc body and Sports Ministry, the Assam Wrestling Association said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted one “despite recommendation made by then WFI Executive Committee at the WFI’s General Council in Gonda on November 15, 2014.
It may be noted that the ad-hoc panel filed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the elections for the new governing body would be held on July 11.
Unless their body is affiliated to the WFI and they can nominate a representative to the electoral college, the process should be stalled, contended the petitioner.
Meanwhile, the court directed the respondents, that is, the WFI, ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry that they should not proceed with the elections of the Executive Committee of the WFI till the next date is fixed.
The Gauhati HC has fixed July 17 as the date for the next hearing.