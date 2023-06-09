Guwahati: Director of AK Construction Company Arrested from Narengi

The Guwahati Police has arrested the director of AK Construction Company on Friday, hours after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him earlier today.
The director identified as B. Balaji was arrested from his office in Narengi.
According to the police, after interrogating Balaji, he has been produced before the court.
Notably, AK Construction Company is owned by M Venkateswar Rao. It is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati was contracted for water supply project and working at 12 locations in the city. However, the Jal board noticed several discrepancies in their works, sources said.
Moreover, the construction company had not taken permission of the Transport Department and the Public Works Department, reports claimed.
It may be mentioned that, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of one student on Thursday. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
AK Construction Company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.