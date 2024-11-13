Guwahati to Host India's Largest Science Festival, IISF 2024, from Nov 30 to Dec 3

The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024 is set to take place in Guwahati from November 30 to December 3, 2024. This major event is a collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, in partnership with Vijnana Bharati, a science movement with a Swadeshi spirit led by some of the country’s most distinguished scientists.

IISF has been a prominent platform since its inception in 2015, aimed at celebrating and promoting science as a shared national value.

The festival, recognized as the largest of its kind, seeks to connect various segments of society and foster a culture of scientific enthusiasm and innovation. This year’s edition, marking the 10th IISF, promises to be especially impactful, with a diverse array of exhibits and programs designed to ignite interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education and highlight India's scientific achievements.

In preparation for this significant event, a curtain-raiser program was held by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) at Vivekanand Hall, Pusa Campus. The event set the stage for IISF 2024, as confirmed by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, delivered the opening remarks, underscoring the festival's intent: “Welcome to the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival. This curtain raiser program aims to inform all science students about this pivotal event. Notably, India's Constitution uniquely embodies scientific temper in Article 51A (h), fostering scientific temper, observation, and a spirit of inquiry beyond scientific boundaries. We term it a festival because we celebrate science. IISF 2024 will showcase innovative exhibits, such as a moon replica, which will be a major attraction for students.”

The Chief Guest, Prof. AC Pandey, Director of UGC-Inter University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, also addressed attendees, highlighting the profound role science and technology play in shaping the nation. “Celebrating festivals is deeply rooted in Indian culture,” Prof. Pandey noted. “Science also has its compelling narrative. Bio-inspiration influences daily life and also Artificial Intelligence. Our ancient rishis, driven by natural curiosity, embodied scientific thinking. Notably, Schrodinger visited Allahabad University, finding India's intellectual environment conducive. IISF simplifies complex concepts, connects scientific dots, and makes learning enjoyable. Our diverse themes will spark students' curiosity.”

The event featured an engaging promo video that detailed the objectives and highlights of IISF 2024, along with presentations that outlined the themes and events attendees can look forward to. The upcoming festival aims to serve as a dynamic platform to promote STEM education, encourage innovation, and showcase India's scientific capabilities to a broad audience, particularly students.