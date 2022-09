Jobs Assam: Nalbari District Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam

District Mission Director, JJM Assam, Nalbari PHE Division has published a recruitment notification regarding recruitment of 03 District Coordinator and Technical Officer Posts. More details about the recruitment are provided below.

Nalbari District Job Opening

Name of Post District Coordinator Technical Officer

No.of Vacancy 01 02

Age limit Minimum age is 21 years Age not more than

35 years as on 01.08.2022.

and maximum age is 40

years as on 01.08.2022

At least 2 years experience

in relevant field.

Salary Rs. 32,000/- per month Rs. 25,000/- per month Job Location Nalbari – Assam

Date of Walk in Interview 10-10-2022 & 11-10-2022



Eligibility

Name of Post Eligibility

District Coordinator IMIS B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Engineering

or MCA, M.Sc. (IT), DOEACC-B level from

a recognized university/institution.

Technical Officer(TO-II) Diploma in Civil Engineering from a

recognized University/Institution with

minimum 65% marks.

Date of Walk in Interview:

For District Coordinator IMIS: 10-10-2022

For Technical Officer(TO-II) Post: 11-10-2022

Reporting Time: 11:00 AM

Venue of Walk In Interview: Executive Engineer(PHE) cum District Mission Director, JJM Assam, Nalbari PHE Division