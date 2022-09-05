Assam: Marijuana Worth Rs 20 Lakhs Seized In Major Bust In Hojai

In a major success, sleuths of Assam Police on Sunday seized marijuana weighing around 200 kilograms from Hojai Railway Station.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Hojai police had conducted an operation on a running train in which they seized the narcotic substances.

Police seized 106 packages of marijuana weighing 192 kilograms during the operation on Agartala – Rani Kamlapati express which ran from Lumding in Assam.

Officials informed that during the operation, they seized the cannabis packages hidden in the washrooms of coaches S8 and S11 of the train.