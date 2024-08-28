Assam: Non-Assamese Businessman Allegedly Assaults Minor, Protests Ignite

Massive protests erupted in Assam’s Dhakuakhana on Wednesday following the assault on a physically challenged minor by a non-Assamese businessman, sources said.
According to sources, on Tuesday evening, the minor was allegedly physically assaulted by the owner of a medicine store named 'Krishna Medical' located on Dhakuakhana's College Road.
The owner of the store has been identified as Raju Sahu. Sources said that the incident occurred when the minor, wearing sandals, entered the business establishment. The owner, along with the staff of the store allegedly assaulted him.
Following the incident, the victim's family members had filed a complaint at the Dhakuakhana police station. However, the accused Raju Sahu was not nabbed till this afternoon, due to which various political parties, organizations, and residents of Dhakuakhana staged a protest against the businessman.
Protesters have also shut down the medical store and warned that if Raju Sahu does not issue an apology within three hours, he will face severe consequences and their protests would intensify.