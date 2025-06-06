Patients Carried on Shoulders as Nabil Roads Break, Vehicles Fail to Pass

In a stark reminder of neglected infrastructure, villagers in Nabil, located in the Demow subdivision of Sivasagar district, Assam, are forced to carry patients on their shoulders to reach medical facilities due to the deplorable condition of the only connecting road from Ruphibam No. 2.

The damaged road is so deteriorated that no vehicles can ply this crucial route, leaving the residents cut off from essential services, including emergency medical aid. In a heartbreaking scene, locals can be seen carrying ailing patients on their backs, struggling through rough terrain to access healthcare.

The locals have expressed that it becomes extremely difficult for people to pass through this lane during the rainy season. The road is completely devastated, making walking a struggle, and students are unable to attend school due to the poor condition. Despite promises from several MLAs to construct the road, no progress has been made. Although many MLAs have changed, the road remains unfinished. The villagers urge the Chief Minister to intervene and address the issue urgently, as they continue to face numerous hardships.

The condition has left the community in great distress and raises serious questions about the state of development in the region. Despite repeated promises by the Chief Minister, ministers, and legislators, the political leadership remains silent, seemingly prioritising their political interests over the people’s urgent needs.

This grim reality forces the question: What does development truly mean for the people of Nabil? Citizens are now demanding answers from the Chief Minister about the contradictory statements made by officials regarding development progress in the area.

