50+ Sweet Nicknames for Your Boyfriend (2024)
Ready to add a dash of sweetness to your relationship? It's that time when calling your boyfriend by a cute and affectionate nickname feels just right. While their friends and family may know them by their regular name, it's the special monikers you give them that truly show your love and closeness. Whether it's a playful inside joke, a nod to their favorite snack (hello, pickle!), or simply a sweet term of endearment, the nicknames you choose carry a deeper level of intimacy.
From classic endearments like "babe" and "sweetheart" to more unique ones like "honey bunny," the options are endless. Mixing and matching or sticking to just one, the right nickname will make their heart flutter during your next romantic moment or flirty text exchange.
Here are some sweet nicknames for your boyfriend
Babe
Baby
Honey Bunny
Honey Bun
Honey
Hun
Cutie
Cutie Pie
Love Bug
Sweetheart
Sweetie
Sweets
Sweet Pea
Love
Lover
Boo
Bubba
Bubs
Darling
Hot Stuff
My Love
My Favorite
Bug
Bunny
Pumpkin
Squishy
Squish
Cutie Patootie
Muffin
Stud Muffin
My Person
Mi Amor (“My Love” in Spanish)
My World
My Sweet
Light of My Life
Pooh Bear
Mon Chéri (“My Dear” in French)
Sunshine
Dear
Bean
Jellybean
My Guy
Snuggle Bug
Nugget
Pickle
Sweet Cheeks
Handsome
Handsome Man
Their middle name
A shortened version of their first name