Assam CM Visits Hyderabad to Participate in 2-Day BJP National Executive Meet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Hyderabad on Friday night to participate in the two-day BJP National Executive meeting to be held from Saturday (July 2).

“Felt like a homecoming! The warmth of the people of Telengana reflected in the enthusiastic welcome by karyakartas and senior leaders of

@BJP4Telangana at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad humbled me,” the CM tweeted.

The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today.

Also Read: Manipur CM Calls Noney Landslide as Worst Incident in State’s History

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party's mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders.

Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a senior BJP leader, the expansion of the party will be the key agenda of the meeting. They will also discuss areas where there is a need to induct more party workers.

"After 18 years, a national executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, CMs and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies wherein a massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 3. We are expecting a huge crowd," Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said while quoted by ANI.

There will be a photo exhibition where the senior leaders and photos from the earlier national executive meet and important events will be exhibited today at 6 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Hyderabad on July 2 and is likely to address the meeting.

"Tomorrow, PM Modi will arrive in Begumpet. We will have a public reception there," added NV Subhash.

"National executive meeting will start from 3 pm and will continue till July 3 evening. At 6.30 pm on July 3, the Prime Minister will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized. These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," said NV Subhash.