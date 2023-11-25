BJP Writes to EC Over Rahul Gandhi’s Alleged Breach of Electoral Laws

The BJP in the letter to the EC said that the post was a violation of the Representation of People Act 1951.

The BJP wrote, “Posting such a message on the date of polling in Rajasthan i.e 25th of November 2023, amounts to committing an offence under section 126 Representation of People Act 1951 which inter alia prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.”