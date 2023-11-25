BJP Writes to EC Over Rahul Gandhi’s Alleged Breach of Electoral Laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged violation of electoral laws by breaching the 48 hours silence zone limit.
This comes after Rahul Gandhi shared a social media post on Platform X on the day of the polls earlier today.
The BJP in the letter to the EC said that the post was a violation of the Representation of People Act 1951.
The BJP wrote, “Posting such a message on the date of polling in Rajasthan i.e 25th of November 2023, amounts to committing an offence under section 126 Representation of People Act 1951 which inter alia prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.”
“Violation of the aforesaid, provisions of Section 126 is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both,” the letter further read.
The BJP also mentioned that the message posted by Rahul Gandhi had already been viewed by a large number of people which constitutes a huge violation of law by star campaigner of the Congress.
Further, the BJP appealed the EC to direct platform X and its beneficiaries to immediately suspend Rahul Gandhi’s account and remove the offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violate the 48 hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections.
They also asked the ECI to direct the Rajasthan CEO to file a criminal complaint against Gandhi.
The BJP wrote, “Meanwhile, ECI may like to take cognizance of the above and issue directions to the Chief Election Officer Rajasthan, for filing a criminal complaint and initiating criminal prosecution against Mr Rahul Gandhi.”