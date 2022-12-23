Congress MP Attacks Centre On India-China Border Clash

Stepping up its attack on the Centre government over its handling of the border issues with China, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday again quizzed the government about the incident that took place between Chinese soldiers and Indian troops on the LAC on December 9.

Citing the joint press release of the 17th round of the India-China corps commander-level meeting, the Congress leader cross-questioned about the Yangtse clash of December 9 that took place in the eastern Sector.

Taking to Twitter Congress MP Manish Tewari posted the joint press briefing of the said meeting and said, "Press release on 17th round of Indo-China Core Commander Level meeting states "In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector" Yangtse clash-9th December took place in eastern Sector. What about tranquility there?"

This was not the only time the opposition tried to gherao the Central government on the recent border skirmish between India and China.

Earlier on Thursday, during the winter session of the Parliament, the Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha also sought to raise the border issue in the House.

"When we want a discussion to protect the country, there is no other rule for this," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge said, "you said that you will call me and the leader of the house inside a room and talk. Sir, this is not something to be discussed inside, this should be known to the whole world. The country should know. Those who elected us and sent us to Parliament should know. This is for the country. Discussion is necessary." He further added, "We want to discuss and will fight for unity in the country. We are with the soldiers."

Replying to Kharge, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The issue, continuously raised by the leader of the opposition has been discussed many times in the house. Earlier also the Deputy Chairman detailed the issue and gave four instances when they (Congress) were in the government, then such serious topics were not even discussed and no clarification was given."

"Our Foreign Minister and Defence Minister have given a detailed statement on the issue that Kharge is raising. We have kept complete information on behalf of the government in the House," Goyal added.