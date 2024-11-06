Iconic Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Passes Away at 72

Sinha's health deteriorated significantly on Monday, requiring ventilator support before she breathed her last. Known for her timeless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music, the 72-year-old artist was a revered figure, especially for her soulful renditions during Bihar’s Chhath festival.

Her voice became synonymous with traditional folk music of the region, earning her the status of a cultural ambassador for Bihar.