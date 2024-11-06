Iconic Folk Singer Sharda Sinha Passes Away at 72

Veteran folk singer Sharda Sinha, fondly known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' passed away at AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. She succumbed to refractory shock caused by septicaemia, as confirmed by AIIMS officials. The celebrated singer had been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018.
Sinha's health deteriorated significantly on Monday, requiring ventilator support before she breathed her last. Known for her timeless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music, the 72-year-old artist was a revered figure, especially for her soulful renditions during Bihar’s Chhath festival.
Her voice became synonymous with traditional folk music of the region, earning her the status of a cultural ambassador for Bihar.
Since the 1970s, Sinha's music career has been marked by a dedication to preserving and popularizing regional folk songs. Her rendition of "Babool" in the Bollywood classic *Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!* brought her national recognition and critical acclaim. In 2018, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, in recognition of her contributions to the arts. She also received a National Film Award, securing her legacy as one of the most prominent voices in regional music.
Sharda Sinha’s passing marks the end of an era for folk music in India, particularly for those who celebrate the Chhath festival, where her iconic "Chhath geet" songs continue to resonate deeply. Her loss leaves a void in Indian folk music and the cultural landscape of Bihar and North India.