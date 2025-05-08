Missile Debris Scare in Amritsar Amid Indo-Pak Border Tensions

Panic spread across two villages in Amritsar in the early hours of Wednesday after residents were jolted awake by a loud explosion in the sky, followed by the discovery of missile debris scattered across wheat fields. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 1 AM in Jethuwal and Makhan Windi villages, where startled villagers discovered parts of a five-foot-long cylindrical missile. While two fragments were located in Jethuwal, a third was found in Makhan Windi. The projectile, however, did not leave any visible impact on the fields where it landed.

This alarming event unfolded amid heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor. The tense geopolitical climate has left many residents in border states like Punjab feeling increasingly anxious.

While there is no official confirmation yet regarding the missile’s origin, the timing coincides with Pakistan’s attempted aerial strike on several Indian military installations.

Earlier today, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) released a statement confirming that Pakistan had attempted to target multiple military sites in Northern and Western India during the night of May 7 and 8. These included strategic locations such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

According to the PIB, these threats were effectively neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Grid and Air Defence mechanisms. “The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the statement added.