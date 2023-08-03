Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Launches PHO Module under 'Sagar Setu' App

The Port Health Organization module is designed to simplify the process for obtaining PHO clearance certificates by incorporating features such as online certification generation, request tracking, and approval by PHO. This streamlined approach will benefit Shipping Agents, PHOs, Port Authorities, Customs, and other relevant stakeholders by providing easier access to PHO clearance functionalities through online channels. It will facilitate collaboration among different departments and agencies for faster approval processes and ensure data mobility with paperless transparency.