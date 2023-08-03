Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Launches PHO Module under 'Sagar Setu' App

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, recently unveiled the Port Health Organisation (PHO) module as part of the Sagar Setu - National Logistics Portal (Marine).
The digital initiative aims to streamline operations, promoting Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and ensuring the health and safety of citizens and port workers. The PHO module will conduct disease surveillance, health inspections, and quarantine measures, leveraging technology to modernize and digitize processes.
During the launch, Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the Ministry's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming and modernizing ports to make them future-ready. This initiative represents another step towards the digitalization and modernization of systems, ultimately fostering ease of doing business across the country.
The Port Health Organization module is designed to simplify the process for obtaining PHO clearance certificates by incorporating features such as online certification generation, request tracking, and approval by PHO. This streamlined approach will benefit Shipping Agents, PHOs, Port Authorities, Customs, and other relevant stakeholders by providing easier access to PHO clearance functionalities through online channels. It will facilitate collaboration among different departments and agencies for faster approval processes and ensure data mobility with paperless transparency.
With a strong focus on public health, the Port Health Organization will play a crucial role in safeguarding citizens and port workers by conducting disease surveillance, health inspections, and implementing quarantine measures.
Additionally, this module will enhance seamless communication for Custodians like Ports Authorities and Customs, improving overall coordination within the maritime sector. By promoting ease of doing business and implementing digitization processes, the PHO module of Sagar Setu (NLP-M) is expected to boost maritime trade significantly.
The Sagar Setu (National Logistic Portal - Marine) also introduced the 'SAGAR-SETU' mobile app in April 2023. The app offers real-time information on vessel-related details, gate information, container freight stations, and transactions. Moreover, it facilitates digital payments for import and export clearance processes, including shipping line charges, transportation fees, and container freight station charges.
Overall, the introduction of the PHO module under Sagar Setu represents a significant leap forward in the modernization of maritime operations in India.
The digital platform will expedite processes, improve transparency, and bolster public health measures, reinforcing India's commitment to creating a robust and efficient logistics ecosystem. With these advancements, India's ports are poised to become even more attractive to businesses and further strengthen the country's position in international trade.