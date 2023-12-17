Patanjali School Teacher Arrested For Abusing Over 20 Students In Arunachal

A self-proclaimed Mataji (Teacher), identified as Sadhvi Devkriti, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday following the reported brutal abuse of over 20 students on December 7 at Acharyakulam School in Goloso village, Seijosa in Arunachal Pradesh.
The school, situated within a vast herbal garden owned by Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurveda, has come under scrutiny in light of the matter.
The incident gained public attention when a viral video revealed the physical injuries suffered by a child, sparking widespread condemnation across Arunachal's society.
Acharyakulam School, operational for two years, is allegedly managed by the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, a non-recognized institution by the government.
In response to the public outcry, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust promptly terminated Sadhvi Devkriti's services on December 10.
The All Pakke Kesang District Students Union (APKDSU) organized a peaceful rally on December 12, marching from RWD Colony to Nyokum Ground in Seijosa town. Participants, including students, parents, and stakeholders, called for severe punishment for the accused under the Right to Education Act 2009 and other relevant laws.
SP of Pakke Kesang, Tasi Darang, confirmed the arrest, stating, "On December 10, 2023, we registered a case under Article 342/323 IPC and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act. After identifying the accused Sadhvi in a viral video, a team was dispatched to arrest her in Uttar Pradesh. She was produced before the court on December 17, 2023."
Parents spoke out about the trauma inflicted on their children, with one expressing, "My son refuses to return to school, fearing further abuse. He insists on attending a different school."
Numerous parents voiced similar concerns, emphasizing the need for justice and accountability to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.