Manipur Violence: Women Lead Torch Rally In Imphal as Crisis Persists

In response to recent casualties, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to the family of Ngangbam Surbala Devi, who was killed in Koutruk. Singh expressed his condolences on social media, stating, "While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."