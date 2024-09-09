Manipur Violence: Women Lead Torch Rally In Imphal as Crisis Persists

Women in Manipur’s Imphal staged a protest rally on Sunday, condemning the BJP-led central government as the ongoing crisis in the state shows no signs of abating more than a year after it began. Protesters marched with fire torches, raising slogans demanding immediate government action to address the continuing violence in the state.
Earlier in the day, Seram Rojesh, convener of the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee, denounced the escalating violence and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and intervene.
In response to recent casualties, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to the family of Ngangbam Surbala Devi, who was killed in Koutruk. Singh expressed his condolences on social media, stating, "While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."
Amid the fresh violence, CM N Biren Singh, accompanied by 18 MLAs, including key ministers, met with Governor L Acharya on Sunday to discuss the situation. The meeting comes after Kuki militants allegedly deployed long-range rockets in civilian areas, leading to the death of a 78-year-old man, RK Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, according to Manipur Police.
In response, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders, restricting gatherings of more than five people and the carrying of arms and ammunition in affected areas.