Peace Talks Should Not Compromise Territorial Integrity of Manipur: Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that any peace negotiations between communities must uphold the state's territorial integrity and safeguard the interests of its indigenous population.
Speaking at the launch of the 'Sankalp Patra' at the BJP office in Imphal on Wednesday, Biren Singh reiterated the stance, stating, "The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well being of our indigneous people. We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues."
He underscored Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent affirmation of the BJP's commitment to maintaining Manipur's unity and highlighted concerns regarding attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the state's demographic balance.
Biren Singh further pointed out that the BJP manifesto reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to implementing promises.
He cited the example of the lifting of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from 19 police station areas in Manipur, demonstrating Modi's concern for the well-being of the youth and society.
Furthermore, Singh urged the public to support BJP's Inner Manipur candidate Basantakumar Singh, who also serves on the state government's cabinet subcommittee tasked with identifying illegal immigrants.