Minecraft-Inspired Puja Mandap in Tripura Attracts Huge Number of Devotees

Minecraft, the iconic video game that has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide for over a decade, continues to enchant a diverse global audience.
Cashing in on the popularity of the game, a Durga Puja pandal in Tripura's capital Agartala has been modelled after it.
The pandal unveiled by the Radha Madhab Unnayan Sangha (RMUS), a local club, has captured the essence of Minecraft and its myriad adventures that have been embraced by Indian gamers.
Bhaskar Chakraborty, Secretary, RMUS Puja Committe said, "This year we have kept the theme of puja on Minecraft as kids really enjoy the game. This puja pandal has been inaugurated by our CM Manik Saha. We are working to spread an anti-drug awareness campaign and we want to show the discussion on the topic being widely discussed in Tripura."
Another member said, "Minecraft is a popular game for children. This is a famous one. We come up with a theme every year. We spent a budget of around Rs 7-8 lakhs on it."
News about the unique pandal spread quickly and it is now a must-visit for pandal hoppers. It has particularly captured the hearts of children and the younger generation, who would be avid players of the game.
The pandal features many different aspects of the game, like extraction of raw materials, crafting tools, constructing structures, and operating machinery.
(with inputs from PTI)