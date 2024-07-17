ITBP’s Elite K-9 Team Deployed for Paris Olympics Security

India's renowned 'K-9' team, the elite dog squad of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will make its international debut by bolstering security at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
This marks the first time the ITBP's K-9 unit, known for safeguarding high-profile events like Republic Day celebrations and protecting dignitaries including the Prime Minister, will operate at an international event of such magnitude.
Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf, confirmed that a ten-member K-9 team, accompanied by ITBP handlers, will be stationed in Paris for a month to enhance security measures during the Olympics. Their deployment underscores India's security collaboration with France.
"I am feeling very happy and proud to share the news that Indian K9 Contingent is doing excellently well in connection with internal securiy during Paris Olympics and K9 team is being lead by Dr. Manjur Ahmed, Second -In-Command (Vet)," said Jawed Ashraf.
With the Olympics scheduled from July 26 to August 11, stringent security protocols are in place to thwart potential threats and maintain public order. The ITBP's K-9 unit, comprising breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and local dogs, is renowned for its expertise in detecting explosives, ammunition, and narcotics.
In addition to their Olympics assignment, the ITBP’s K-9 team recently contributed to securing France’s National Day celebrations on July 14, including the grand parade in Paris.
Trained at Bhanu near Chandigarh, the ITBP dog squad shares a rigorous training regimen with India’s armed forces, crucial for VVIP security and counter-terrorism operations. Their inclusion in the Paris Olympics security detail highlights their pivotal role in international security collaborations.