Khan Sir Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Khan Sir, also known as Faizal Khan, is a prominent Indian educator, YouTuber, and entrepreneur who has revolutionized teaching with his relatable and humorous approach. He runs Khan GS Research Centre, which caters to students preparing for competitive exams. With millions of followers online, Khan Sir has become an iconic figure in India's educational landscape.

Khan Sir Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Faizal Khan Profession(s) Educator, YouTuber, Entrepreneur Date of Birth 1993 Age 30 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Net Worth ₹41 crore (approx. $5 million)​ Height 5'5" (165 cm) Subscribers 23.9 million+ (main channel)​ Total Views 2.6 billion+ (combined channels)​

Additional Information

Khan Sir Religion: Although Khan Sir has faced speculation about his religion, he has clarified that he respects all faiths and prefers not to publicly disclose his religious identity. He emphasizes being an educator first.

Khan Sir Caste: Khan Sir belongs to a middle-class family and has not publicly disclosed his caste background. He identifies primarily as an educator focused on student welfare.

Khan Sir Real Name: His real name is Faizal Khan. However, he is widely known as Khan Sir, a professional title derived from his work as an educator.

Khan Sir Father's Name: His father’s name has not been widely disclosed, but it is known that his father worked as a contractor, supporting the family through his profession.

Family Background

Khan Sir was born into a middle-class family in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father worked as a contractor, and his mother was a homemaker. His elder brother serves in the Indian Army, reflecting the family’s patriotic values. Despite his growing fame, Khan Sir has managed to keep his family life private, focusing on his professional mission of affordable education.

Educational Background

Khan Sir pursued his schooling at Parmar Mission School in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his 10th grade at an English-medium school and his 12th grade at a Hindi-medium institution.

He earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in Science from Allahabad University and later pursued a Master’s degree in Geography. These academic achievements laid the foundation for his teaching career and online educational initiatives.

Career Highlights

Teaching and Coaching

Khan Sir began his teaching career in Patna, where he founded Khan GS Research Centre. Known for his straightforward and humorous style, he quickly gained popularity among students preparing for exams like UPSC, SSC, and NEET.

YouTube Milestones

In 2019, Khan Sir launched his YouTube channel Khan GS Research Centre. During the pandemic, his online teaching became a lifeline for students, amassing over 23 million subscribers as of 2024. His content includes general knowledge, current affairs, and exam preparation tips.

Mobile App and Digital Expansion

In 2021, he launched a mobile app offering online courses, expanding his reach to students unable to attend physical classes in Patna.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Khan Sir's net worth is estimated to be ₹41 crore ($5 million). His income sources include his coaching institute, YouTube channel, and mobile app subscriptions. Despite his wealth, Khan Sir remains committed to providing affordable education.

Controversies

Identity Debate

Khan Sir’s real name and religious identity have been topics of public speculation, sparking debates on social media platforms.

Remarks on Sensitive Issues

His comments on France-Pakistan relations in a viral video led to allegations of Islamophobia, for which he issued a clarification.

FIR for Protest Involvement

In 2022, an FIR was lodged against him and others in connection with violent protests over the Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC examination.

Conclusion

Khan Sir’s journey from a small-town teacher to a nationwide educational icon is an inspiring tale of determination and innovation. Through his engaging teaching methods and commitment to affordability, he continues to impact millions of lives, proving that education can be a transformative force.

