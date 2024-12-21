Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun Net Worth, Age, Family, Biography and Wiki

Shrutika Arjun, an Indian actress, entrepreneur, and television personality, has made a lasting mark in Tamil cinema and reality TV. Born on 17th September 1987 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, she is the granddaughter of iconic Tamil actor 'Thengai' Srinivasan. After a long break from acting, Shrutika made a remarkable comeback through television, and in 2024, she entered Bigg Boss 18, becoming the first Tamil celebrity to join the Hindi version of the reality show.

Shrutika Arjun Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Shrutika Arjun Raaj Profession(s) Actress, Entrepreneur, Lecturer Famous For Tamil films, Cooku with Comali Date of Birth 17th September 1987 Age 37 (as of 2024) Birthplace Chennai, Tamil Nadu Current Residence Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Height 5'5" (165 cm) Eye Colour Bright Green Hair Colour Brown Zodiac Sign Virgo Marital Status Married Husband Arjun (Businessman) Children Son - Arav Hobbies Yoga, Traveling, Reading

Shrutika Arjun’s Favourites

Favorite Thing Details Favorite Actor Salman Khan Favorite Film Thillu Mullu (1981) Favorite Food South Indian Cuisine Favorite Destination Europe Favorite Car Porsche Cayenne

Early Life and Family

Shrutika grew up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in a family closely linked to the Tamil film industry. Her grandfather, 'Thengai' Srinivasan, was a legendary actor. Her father, Sivasankar, is a businessman, and her mother, Kalpana, is a homemaker. Shrutika has a brother, Adithya Shivpink, who is also an actor.

She pursued her education at Adarsh Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School and later completed her BSc and MBA at SRM Institute of Science and Technology. Shrutika married Arjun, a businessman, in 2011, and they have a son, Arav.

Shrutika Arjun Personal Life

Shrutika is a dynamic individual balancing her personal and professional life. Apart from acting, she is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music. She also serves as a guest lecturer for postgraduate students, sharing her expertise in Marketing and HR.

Shrutika Arjun Career Highlights

Shrutika debuted in Tamil cinema with Sri (2002), alongside Suriya, followed by Album (2002) and Thithikudhe (2003). After a 19-year hiatus, she returned in 2022 and won the popular Tamil reality show Cooku with Comali Season 3.

Her entrepreneurial journey includes founding Haappy Herbs, an Ayurvedic skincare brand, and launching a women’s clothing line, Tharii by Shrutika. In 2024, her entry into Bigg Boss 18 marked her debut in Hindi television, showcasing her strategic gameplay and charismatic personality.

Shrutika Arjun in Bigg Boss 18

Shrutika’s participation in Bigg Boss 18 has been eventful. She openly expressed admiration for the show’s host, Salman Khan, calling her entry a dream come true. Shrutika’s gameplay, adaptability, and bold personality have made her a standout contestant, earning both fans and critics.

Shrutika Arjun Net Worth

As of 2024, Shrutika Arjun’s net worth is estimated at ₹10 crore. Her income streams include acting, brand endorsements, and her entrepreneurial ventures.

Shrutika Arjun Awards

ET Inspiring Leader Award (2021)

She Beauty Award - Entrepreneur of the Year (2022)

Indian Award for Premium Skincare Brand (2022)

Shrutika Arjun Controversies

Debate Over Language Preference

During her time in Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika faced backlash for frequently speaking in Tamil, which some viewers criticized as a language barrier in a Hindi-dominated show. Despite the criticism, she defended her preference, stating it was her comfort zone.

Alleged Favoritism in Reality Shows

Shrutika was accused of receiving favoritism during her stint on Cooku with Comali (2022). Some fans alleged that the judges were biased toward her, which created significant buzz on social media.

Clash with Fellow Contestants

In Bigg Boss 18, Shrutika had heated arguments with co-contestants, particularly regarding household tasks and nominations. Her direct and unapologetic approach caused tension in the house, leading to verbal spats.

Comments on Gender Roles

Shrutika's remarks about traditional gender roles during a task in Bigg Boss 18 sparked controversy online, with some labeling her views as outdated, while others appreciated her honesty.

Controversy Over Product Endorsements

As the founder of Haappy Herbs, Shrutika faced scrutiny when critics claimed that some products from her skincare line were overpriced. However, she defended her brand’s quality and commitment to Ayurvedic principles.

Grandfather’s Legacy Debate

Shrutika’s association with her late grandfather, actor Thengai Srinivasan, often drew criticism. Some claimed she leveraged his legacy for fame, while others argued she had built her career independently.

Interesting Facts about Shrutika Arjun

Shrutika started acting in films at the age of 15 while still in school.

She was trained in Bharatanatyam by Chitra Visveswaran and also studied Carnatic music.

She worked as a part-time lecturer at colleges like SRM and M.O.P. Vaishnav College.

Her skincare brand, Haappy Herbs, operates internationally in the USA, Malaysia, and Canada.

Shrutika resumed her acting career in 2022 after a 19-year break.

Conclusion

Shrutika Arjun’s journey from a young actress in Tamil cinema to a celebrated entrepreneur and reality TV star reflects her resilience, versatility, and determination. With her multifaceted career, including acting, business ventures, and reality show appearances, she has consistently pushed boundaries and embraced challenges. Her participation in Bigg Boss 18 has not only broadened her reach across India but has also given audiences a glimpse of her real-life persona, marked by her boldness and authenticity. Shrutika continues to inspire her fans with her journey of balancing personal and professional life, and her story stands as a testament to the power of reinvention and self-belief.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.