Consumer Rights Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme, Purpose

Theme and Purpose of Consumer Rights Day 2023

Every year, World Consumer Rights Day offers a chance to highlight the essential rights of all consumers, defend their interests, and safeguard them from harm. The theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is "Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions."

In the midst of the most significant cost-of-living crisis in a generation and a dramatic shift in energy supplies and climate conditions, consumers must assume a crucial role in propelling the transition to clean energy. With the deepening global energy crisis, most consumers are forced to adjust their spending in order to pay their energy bills, which disproportionately impacts the most vulnerable individuals. Access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy will play a pivotal role in avoiding catastrophic climate change.

Consumers International's research indicates that consumers and consumer organizations are committed to influencing the issue. This year's goal for World Consumer Rights Day is to acknowledge consumers as primary players in the marketplace. Consumers must be included in high-level talks and ensure that energy policy prioritizes consumer needs and sound business practices, such as incentives for vulnerable consumers and providing reliable information to consumers.