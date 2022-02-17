Bappi Lahiri Cremated at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai

The last rites of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri was performed at the Vile Parle crematorium on Thursday. A sea of fans, well-wishers and friends joined the singer on his last journey.

Bappi Lahiri, popularly known as the Disco King of India passed away on Tuesday (February 15) due to sleep apnea. He was admitted to Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital for almost a month.

Bappi Lahiri’s cremation was awaited for the return of his son Bappa who performed the last rites.

The singer developed a chest infection and was treated for the same earlier this year. He was discharged from the hospital on February 15. However, his condition worsened and was brought back to the hospital.

He is survived by two children - a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri. Since Bappa is in the US, the family is waiting for his arrival. He will perform Bappi Lahiri's last rites. Bappa is married to Taneesha Lahiri, daughter of action director Mahendra Verma.

Many celebs including singers Abhijeet, Shaan, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor paid their last respects to Bappi Da.

The veteran singer-composer is being mourned by celebs from all walks of life. Bappi Lahiri, who pioneered disco music in India, was best known for composing songs for films such as Namak Halaal, Disco Dancer and Dance Dance, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a send-off note to Bappi Lahiri.

He described the Disco King as “music director extraordinaire” in his send-off note to the singer-composer. “His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal,” he wrote.