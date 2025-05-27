South Indian OTT Releases This Week (26th may to 1st june): Retro To Thudarum; Check Tamil, Telugu, & Malayalam Movies

As May draws to a close, South Indian cinema fans are in for a treat with a fresh lineup of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films making their digital debuts. From thrilling crime sagas and nostalgic love stories to heartwarming comedies, these releases promise entertainment across genres. Whether you’re a fan of investigative thrillers or family dramas, here are five must-watch South Indian films hitting OTT platforms this week.





South Indian Movies OTT Releases This Week

1. Thudarum (May 30 | JioHotstar)

After a strong theatrical performance since April 25, Thudarum, starring superstar Mohanlal and the graceful Shobhana, is finally arriving on JioHotstar. Set in the scenic town of Ranni, the story revolves around Shanmughan, a humble taxi driver deeply attached to his vintage Ambassador car. The film explores his emotional world, familial responsibilities, and personal pride, offering a touching slice-of-life narrative.

Languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobhana

Directed by: Debut Director (Name not disclosed)

Genre: Family Drama, Emotional

2. Retro (May 31 | Netflix)

Marking the first collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya, Retro has generated major buzz. The film follows Paarivel Paari Kannan, an orphan raised by a crime boss, who embarks on a dangerous journey to reconnect with his long-lost love, Rukmini. Along the way, he battles betrayal, encounters a dangerous religious cult, and is haunted by a mysterious prophecy that could change his destiny forever.

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada

Cast: Suriya, Rukmini Vasanth

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Genre: Action, Thriller, Supernatural

3. Jerry (May 30 | Simply South )

Jerry, a charming Malayalam comedy inspired by the classic Tom and Jerry cartoon, is set for its OTT release on Simply South (excluding India). The film uses the cat-and-mouse antics metaphorically to tell a story that appeals to all age groups, blending slapstick humour with heartfelt moments. The film’s box office success has set high expectations for its streaming debut.

Languages: Malayalam

Cast: Newcomer ensemble cast

Director: Not Announced

Genre: Comedy, Family

4. HIT: The Third Case (May 29 | Netflix)

The much-awaited third installment in the HIT franchise is finally streaming on Netflix. Actor Nani returns as the sharp-witted officer Arjun, a member of the Homicide Intervention Team, who is tasked with unraveling a series of grisly murders. As he digs deeper, personal and professional conflicts merge, making the investigation both dangerous and deeply emotional.

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Genre: Crime Thriller, Action

5. Agnyathavasi (May 28 | ZEE5)

Set in the serene region of Malnad during the 1990s, Agnyathavasi is a suspenseful tale of a village rocked by the sudden death of a respected scholar. Inspector Govindu and his partner Ananthu launch an unconventional investigation with the help of Rohit, a tech-savvy youth who introduces the community to the power of the internet. This rural noir mystery keeps you guessing till the very end.

Languages: Telugu

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Anasuya Bharadwaj

Director: Kiran Kumar

Genre: Period Mystery Drama

From Mohanlal’s emotional journey in Thudarum to the intense police action in HIT: The Third Case, this week’s OTT lineup is rich with regional gems. Fans of Suriya will be thrilled to see him in a stylized avatar in Retro, while comedy lovers can sit back with Jerry for some family fun. With stories that range from mystery and crime to nostalgia and love, South Indian cinema continues to deliver diverse and powerful narratives right to your screen.

