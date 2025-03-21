Tumko Meri Kasam Review: A Legal Drama with an Emotional Core

Vikram Bhatt's latest directorial flim, Tumko Meri Kasam, blends elements of biopic, legal drama, and romance, creating a film that is both ambitious and emotionally charged. Led by Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol, the movie tells the gripping tale of a visionary IVF specialist embroiled in a high-stakes courtroom battle. While the film has moments of brilliance, uneven pacing, and an identity crisis prevent it from reaching its full potential.

Cast & Crew

Director : Vikram Bhatt

: Vikram Bhatt Cast : Anupam Kher as Dr. Ajay Murdia Ishwak Singh as Young Ajay Murdia Adah Sharma as Indira Murdia Esha Deol as Meenakshi (Defense Lawyer) Meherrzan Mazda as Rajeev Khosla (Antagonist) Durgesh Kumar in a pivotal supporting role

:

Plot Overview

Inspired by true events, Tumko Meri Kasam follows Dr. Ajay Murdia (Anupam Kher), a pioneering fertility specialist whose groundbreaking work in IVF treatment has brought hope to countless couples struggling with infertility. However, his professional achievements are overshadowed when Rajeev Khosla (Meherrzan Mazda) accuses him of attempted murder, setting off a turbulent legal battle.

The narrative jumps between two timelines: Ajay’s early career in the 1980s, when he faced social stigma and skepticism while building his fertility clinic with his wife Indira (Adah Sharma), and the present-day courtroom battle, where he fights to clear his name and protect his legacy.

Review of the cast

Veteran actor Anupam Kher delivers a powerful performance, portraying the resilience and integrity of a man determined to defend his life's work. His courtroom scenes, particularly in the climax, showcase his mastery, making him the film’s strongest pillar.

Ishwak Singh and Adah Sharma as Young Ajay and Indira

Ishwak Singh brings sincerity to the role of young Ajay, capturing his struggles and unwavering passion for medical advancements. Adah Sharma, as Indira, shines in emotional scenes but falters in moments requiring intense dramatic depth. Their love story, while heartfelt, sometimes slows down the film’s pace.

Esha Deol and Meherrzan Mazda in Supporting Roles

Esha Deol, playing Ajay’s defense lawyer, Meenakshi, delivers a competent performance but is underutilized. Her role is overshadowed when Ajay ends up defending himself in court, raising questions about her character’s relevance. Meherrzan Mazda, as the antagonist, lacks the complexity to make him a truly formidable rival.

Positive Facts of the Film

Strong Emotional Core – The story effectively portrays personal sacrifice, love, and resilience, particularly through Ajay and Indira’s journey.

Anupam Kher’s Performance – His portrayal of a man fighting for his career and reputation adds gravitas to the film.

Engaging Premise – The themes of IVF, social stigma, and legal injustice provide an intriguing foundation for the story.

Where the Film Falls Short

Confused Narrative – The film struggles to balance its medical, legal, and romantic elements, making it feel disjointed.

Slow and Uneven Pacing – At 2 hours and 46 minutes, the movie feels stretched, particularly in the first half.

Underdeveloped Antagonist – The conflict between Ajay and Rajeev lacks depth, making the rivalry less compelling.

Predictable Courtroom Sequences – While some moments are gripping, others feel formulaic and overdramatic.

Tumko Meri Kasam is a film that aims high but delivers inconsistently. Despite a strong lead performance by Anupam Kher and a compelling premise, the film struggles with pacing and identity, making it a mixed watch. For fans of legal dramas and emotional storytelling, it offers some rewarding moments, but for those expecting a gripping courtroom thriller, it might fall short of the rating of 5 / 5.

