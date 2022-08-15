Assam CM Launches 'Vidyarath' School On Wheels For Less Fortunate Children

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the ‘Vidyarath’ mission aimed at providing education by motile means at Gauhati High Court.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Vidyarath, an educational mission aimed at providing a learning opportunity to the less fortunate children in the city was launched.

Vidyarath or school on wheels is an educational step was taken in collaboration between Assam State Legal Services Authority, Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee and government of Assam.

CM Sarma was present at the inauguration and did the honours. Highlighting the salient features of the mission, he said that two buses having state-of-the-art reading facilities for children will be functional under the mission.

They have been made keeping in mind standardized division to simply it for students, added CM Sarma.

Speaking at the launch event, the Assam CM said, “Children roaming around the streets at marketplaces, bus stops and sidewalks will be introduced to learning with the help of Vidyarath.”