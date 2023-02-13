Guwahati: 24 Cops To Be Awarded for Cracking Kidnapping-Murder Case

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah has announced cash rewards for all police personnel who played a crucial role in solving the kidnap and murder case of Biswajit Hazarika.

Barah has announced cash prizes for 24 officers and police personnel who were a part of the investigation team.

It may be mentioned that Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped on the evening of October 9 last year while he was returning home in a rickshaw. The kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and asked a ransom of Rs. 40 lakhs in exchange for his release.

After a month on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Assam’s Nellie area which was later identified to be the body of Biswajit.

Following the incident, on February 9, the parents of the victim appealed the Commissioner of Police to investigate the case. The police then launched an investigation and arrested six people in connection to the kidnapping and murder case.

The accused have been identified as video editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath.

The mastermind behind the case was Ajay Kalita, a resident of Panjabari.

The police then formed a special team that started working on multiple directions based on technical as well as conventional methods of investigation.

The police team further worked on the leads collected and finally cracked the case and identified all accused persons involved in the crime.