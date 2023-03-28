Guwahati: 44 Illegally Transported Cattle Recovered from Jorabat

In a search operation launched by the Assam Police, 44 illegally transported cattle were recovered from Jorabat during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the police intercepted two trucks loaded with cattle on NH-37.

Two smugglers identified as Abul Kalam and Abdul Hamid, were arrested.

Sources have revealed that the cattle were smuggled from Mangaldai and Baihata in Assam.

The legal authorities have recovered the vehicle and the animals.

In a similar case on February 27, the Jorabat Police intercepted a truck at Jorabat which was allegedly carrying smuggled cattle to Meghalaya.

According to sources, the truck was loaded with smuggled cattle and there were 30 cows in total.

The vehicle was seized when it was heading toward Meghalaya from Nagaon.

The legal authorities recovered the vehicle and the animals. However, the truck driver had fled the scene.

The number of the seized car is AS-01-PC-8357.

Earlier, on February 7, the Hailakandi Police carried out an anti-narcotics drive during which illicit substances worth around Rs 15 lakhs were seized.