Guwahati: Class 8 Student Goes Missing While Returning Home from School

A class 8 student has gone missing while returning home from school in Guwahati. The student, identified as Prakash Das, was last seen on his way back from Glacier School in Patharquarry.

Advertisment

His family has filed a missing person's report at the Noonmati Police Station, but no leads have been found regarding his whereabouts so far.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, two students from Noonmati in Guwahati allegedly went missing while on their way to school on Friday.

The missing students, identified as Bikash Rajbongshi and Ali Hussain, were both students of Noonmati High School.

According to reports, both students had left home to appear for their examinations but never reached the school. After failing to contact them, their families informed the police about their disappearance.

The families expressed suspicion that the boys might have traveled to Hyderabad, as Bikash Rajbongshi had been asking his mother about the distance to Hyderabad in the days leading up to his disappearance. Before leaving home, he reportedly carried clothes and important documents in his bag.

Similarly, Ali Hussain was said to have taken Rs 10,000 in cash along with multiple documents before leaving home.

The police launched a search operation, and efforts were made to locate the two teenagers. Concerned family members urged anyone with information to come forward.