Guwahati Police Bust Gambling Racket, Eight Held

Guwahati police, acting on confidential information regarding illegal gambling activities (Teer), conducted a raid in the Ganeshpara area of the city on Wednesday. The operation resulted in the apprehension of eight individuals and the seizure of several incriminating materials linked to the gambling operations.

A police team led by ACP Azara, along with the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatasil Ambari PS, conducted the raid near Batho Mandir under Fatasil Ambari Police Station.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nagen Deka (42), Dilip Deb (60), Rahim Ali (38), Kuladeep Das (32), Haridas Ray (44), Krishna Basak (50), Kamal Hussain (38), and Dipti Deka (40).

During the raid, police seized several incriminating materials linked to the gambling operations, including seven mobile phones and one smart speaker, six bundles of blank tickets and five pages containing Teer numbers used for gambling, cash amounting to Rs 4,300, and ten multicolour pens.

Following the seizure, legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused individuals.