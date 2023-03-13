HSLC Paper Leak: AASU Demands CBI Enquiry

The All Assam Student’s Union (AASU) and several other organizations at a press conference on Monday have demanded a proper CBI enquiry into the matter of cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The organizations have lambasted Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu for the cancellation of exams after the general science paper leak in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The press conference was addressed by AASU’S Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharya at Swahid Bhawan in Guwahati today.

In view of the same, AASU has demanded the dissolution of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and also the arrest of the examination controller.

They have also called for a reform in the SEBA leadership, asking for a prominent educationalist to take the mantle.

Meanwhile in Biswanath Chariali, members of AASU have staged a agitation and burned effigies of Ranoj Pegu.

They said that the repeated cancellation of exams is nothing but harassment for the students as they had spent most of their time preparing for the exams.

“The SEBA should be freed from the clutches of the government and be made completely autonomous,” they said.

Earlier, Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said that the paper leak incident of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for Science subject is condemnable and proper action will be taken against the culprits involved in it.

On the day when HSLC exam for science subject was supposed to be held, education minister Ranoj Pegu informed at around 11.48 pm on Sunday that the Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has decided to cancel the exam after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media.

This last moment cancellation of exam has been widely criticized by students and opposition parties as it was the third HSLC exam and since the commencement of the exam, paper leak incidents are being reported in the state which resulted in cancellation.