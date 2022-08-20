8 KTU Militants Surrender Before Assam Rifles In Dima Hasao

In what may be considered as a welcome move, eight militants belonging to the Kuki Tribal Union (KTU) surrendered before Assam Rifles at Sarkari Bagain in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

According to Assam Rifles, the KTU militants were involved in violent activities including extortion from people in different parts of Northeast.

It is learned that the eight cadres were break-away members of militant group Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and joined the KTU last year.

“The group operates mainly in the Kuki-dominated area of Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam’s Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts. The tribal militants off-late started collecting ‘taxes’ (subscriptions) in Kuki tribal inhabited areas of Jiribam and Tamenglong,” an intelligence official said.

Notably, the militants were closely associated with the NSCN-IM and had been receiving at their camp.

Later, they were forwarded to Haflong Police Station for further legal proceedings.