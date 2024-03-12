Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Assam's Barpeta on March 14

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam's Nagaon on March 15. He will be inaugurating the Bardowa Project in Nagaon which is the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva.

The project, worth Rs 188 crore, entails the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture, and spiritualism. The state government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs. 188 crore covering an area of 165 bigha.

Additionally, the Home Minister is also slated to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar as part of the campaigning for the BJP. He will also address a townhall program in Guwahati, informed state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita.