Assam: Dhubri Hit by Fierce Storm: Bihu Pandal Torn Down, Power Outages Across Region

A powerful storm wreaked havoc in Golakganj, Dhubri district, last night, causing extensive damage to both properties and infrastructure. The storm’s intense winds and heavy rainfall left a significant impact on various parts of the region. The most notable casualty was the larger Halakura Rongali Bihu pandal, which had been constructed for the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations scheduled for April 28 and 29.

The unexpected storm destroyed the pandal, which had been built at a cost of approximately 1.5 lakh rupees. This has caused major concern for the Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee, as the event is one of the region's most eagerly anticipated cultural occasions. The committee is now working tirelessly to repair the damage and ensure the festival can proceed as planned.

In addition to the pandal destruction, the storm also caused widespread power outages across Dhubri, toppling electricity poles and snapping power lines. Several roads in the city and district were blocked due to fallen trees, further exacerbating the situation.

Local authorities, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have mobilized to clear the debris and restore power. The SDRF teams are actively working to remove fallen trees and restore the electricity supply to the affected areas.

With Rongali Bihu just days away, the festival's future hangs in the balance. However, the celebration committee remains hopeful and is committed to overcoming these setbacks.

Vice President of the Rongali Bihu Celebration Committee told the media, "We are deeply concerned about the damage to the pandal, especially with Bihu just around the corner. We are doing everything possible to repair the damage and ensure the celebrations go ahead as planned."

An SDRF official added, "We are working around the clock to clear the fallen trees and restore power as quickly as possible. Our teams are on the ground and doing everything they can to support the affected communities."

