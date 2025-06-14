Assam Heatwave Leaves 10 Dead, Disrupts Daily Life

Assam is reeling under an intense heatwave, severely affecting daily life across the state. With soaring temperatures making routine tasks unbearable, residents are finding it difficult to carry out essential activities such as attending schools, colleges, and offices.

Advertisment

So far, at least 10 people have reportedly lost their lives due to heat-related illnesses. The victims include residents of Duliajan, Goalpara, and three individuals from Guwahati. The extreme conditions have sparked concerns about public health and safety.

Speaking to a reporter, a coconut water vendor said, “Yesterday alone, I sold over 500 coconuts. The heat is so intense that people are constantly coming to cool off. I’ve never had this many customers in a single day, it truly felt like the hottest day of the year.”

According to official data, over 34,000 people have died due to heatstroke in India over the past 20 years. The escalating temperature continues to pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations.

In response to the worsening situation, the Assam government has revised school timings to prioritise student safety amid the extreme heat. Schools have been instructed to start classes earlier in the day and end them sooner, with this revised schedule in effect until June 16.

The heatwave’s impact is being felt not just in Assam but across the country, as large swathes of India struggle to cope with the relentless rise in temperature.

Also Read: Assam Heatwave Crisis: Multiple Suspected Deaths Reported