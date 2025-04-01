Assam: Elder Brother of Journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar Detained in Dobaka

Hojai Police in Assam have reportedly detained the elder brother of journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar from Doboka in a shocking turn of events. The detained individual has been identified as Toibur Rahman Mazumdar, a teacher at Jugijan ME School.

It has come to light that the family has not been informed about the specific case under which the police have taken him into custody. According to Toibur Rahman Mazumdar's wife, their family has no connection with Guwahati based journalist Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar. However, the police have not disclosed the reason behind the detention to the family.

Meanwhile, a case of land fraud and criminal intimidation has surfaced in Hojai, where a man was allegedly tricked into signing a power of attorney, resulting in the unauthorized sale of his land. An individual with the same name, Dilwar Hussain (39), a resident of Haldighati, Kachua in Nagaon district, lodged an FIR at Hojai Police Station against two persons—Abdul Sattar from Bordoloi Colony and Bilal Ahmed, also known as Toibur Rahman, from Muslim Patty, Hojai.

According to the complaint, Hussain had expressed his intention to sell his land at Borpukhuri on January 9, 2025. Abdul Sattar allegedly introduced him to Bilal Ahmed, who assured him of handling the sale and managing the legal formalities at the circle office in Hojai. Under this pretext, Bilal Ahmed reportedly convinced Hussain to sign a power of attorney before a notary at the District and Sessions Judge Court in Hojai's Sankardev Nagar locality, but did not provide him with a copy of the document.

On March 10, 2025, prospective buyers visited the land and informed Hussain that they had purchased it from Bilal Ahmed for ₹3 lakh. Stunned by the revelation, Hussain confronted Bilal Ahmed, who allegedly denied any involvement and refused to acknowledge the power of attorney. Further inquiries led Hussain to discover that Ahmed was a known land broker with a history of similar fraudulent activities.

The situation escalated on March 15, when Bilal Ahmed, accompanied by unidentified individuals, allegedly visited Hussain’s residence and threatened him against filing a police complaint. When Hussain’s wife intervened, Ahmed allegedly manhandled her and behaved inappropriately before issuing further threats.

Following the complaint, police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

