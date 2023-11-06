Hindi-Film Style Murder in Assam’s Makum, Eyewitness Turns Killer

In a major development to the sensational murder incident of the Imam (Muslim Worshipper) of Makum Kalabari mosque in Assam Tinsukia district, the state police have apprehended the prime accused in the case, who was the only eyewitness.
It might sound surprising, but you read it right, the accused apprehended by the Assam police was an eyewitness in the case and had earlier approached the media in the morning hours, confirming the Imam's killing on the scene.
The accused has been identified as Ibrahim Ahmed.
Speaking to the media, a senior police from Tinsukia said, “There was sensitive murder incident in Makum Kalabari area yesterday. We managed to solve the case with the help of local people in the record time. The prime accused in the case has been arrested. The situation is under control and our investigation is on.”
Earlier, in a highly disturbing incident, the Imam (Muslim Worshipper) of the aforementioned locality was killed by slitting his throat with a machete in the wee hours of Sunday.
The deceased identified as Tejibur Islam (55) originally hailed from Bihar.
Later, addressing the media, the eyewitness who was now arrested by Assam police for his alleged involvement in the murder case said, “When I saw the man attacking the Imam with a machete while he was praying in the morning, I tried to stop him from behind. I dragged him outside the mosque, but he shoved me and managed to flee. I then called for assistance, but no one responded because it was too early in the morning. The Imam was killed on the spot.”