Congress Blames Centre For Manipur Violence

The violence broke out in the state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, resulting in the deaths of at least 54 people. Singhvi accused the Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of being devoid of qualities of statecraft, stateliness, and statesmanship, and contributing to the “sad, sordid saga of provoked communities and castes against each other”.