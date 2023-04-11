Myanmar National Held With Heroin Worth Over Rs 5 Crore In Mizoram

Security forces have apprehended a Myanmar national with heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Tuesday morning.

According to information, the team seized 1.117 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the Myanmar national.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ginsuanlang (34). He was nabbed at the outskirt of Hnahlan village in Champhai district.

“Early this morning, CID Special Branch (SB) team recovered 1.117 kg (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 5.585 crore in the international market from the possession of a Myanmar national,” officials said.

Later, the accused along with the seized items was handed over to the Champhai Police Station for further investigation.

Last month, troopers of Assam Rifles recovered 39,04,000 tablets of illegal Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine HCL Tablet in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

One smuggler was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The drugs were seized during a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department based on intelligence inputs.

The approximate cost of the recovered tablets is said to be a whopping Rs 390.4 crore.

Mentionably, this was one of the largest catches by the security forces in Mizoram.