CSK Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach to reinforce their squad. With a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent, CSK has ensured they remain a formidable contender. Their key auction picks included Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, while they also retained the core of their squad, including the iconic MS Dhoni and the explosive Ruturaj Gaikwad.
CSK Squad for IPL 2025
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Country
|
Price (INR)
|
MS Dhoni
|
Wicketkeeper Batter
|
India
|
₹4 crore
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Opening Batter
|
India
|
₹18 crore
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹12 crore
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹18 crore
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Fast Bowler
|
Sri Lanka
|
₹13 crore
|
Devon Conway
|
Opening Batter
|
New Zealand
|
₹6.25 crore
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Top-order Batter
|
India
|
₹3.4 crore
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
New Zealand
|
₹4 crore
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
Spinner
|
India
|
₹9.75 crore
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
₹4.80 crore
|
Noor Ahmed
|
Spinner
|
Afghanistan
|
₹10 crore
|
Vijay Shankar
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹1.2 crore
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
England
|
₹2.4 crore
|
Shaik Rasheed
|
Top-order Batter
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹3.4 crore
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Deepak Hooda
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹1.7 crore
|
Gurjapneet Singh
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹2.2 crore
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Fast Bowler
|
Australia
|
₹2 crore
|
Jamie Overton
|
Fast Bowler
|
England
|
₹1.5 crore
|
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|
Fast Bowler
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Ramakrishna Ghosh
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Shreyas Gopal
|
Spinner
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
|
Vansh Bedi
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹55 lakh
|
Andre Siddharth
|
All-rounder
|
India
|
₹30 lakh
CSK Purse and Team Composition
|
Details
|
Status
|
Purse Remaining
|
₹5 lakh
|
RTM Cards Left
|
0
|
Player Slots Remaining
|
0
|
Overseas Player Slots Occupied
|
7
|
Overseas Player Slots Remaining
|
1
CSK Retained Players List for IPL 2025
CSK has retained the following key players, ensuring the team’s core strength remains intact:
|
Player Name
|
Price (₹)
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
₹18 crore
|
Shivam Dube
|
₹12 crore
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
₹18 crore
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
₹13 crore
|
MS Dhoni
|
₹4 crore
CSK Released Players List for IPL 2025
To make room for new additions and re-balance their squad, CSK released the following players:
-
Moeen Ali
-
Deepak Chahar
-
Tushar Deshpande
-
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
-
Ajay Mandal
-
Mukesh Choudhary
-
Ajinkya Rahane
-
Shaik Rasheed
-
Mitchell Santner
-
Simarjeet Singh
-
Nishant Sindhu
-
Prashant Solanki
-
Maheesh Theekshana
-
Rachin Ravindra
-
Shardul Thakur
-
Daryl Mitchell
-
Sameer Rizvi
-
Mustafizur Rahman
-
Richard Gleeson
-
Avanish Rao Aravelly
-
Devon Conway
Key Updates for CSK in IPL 2025
-
Top Auction Pick: Ravichandran Ashwin, who re-joins CSK after a decade, is expected to play a pivotal role in their spin attack.
-
Bowling Reinforcements: The signing of Noor Ahmed and Khaleel Ahmed strengthens the bowling department.
-
Core Strength Retained: Retaining players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni ensures the team's leadership and batting strength remain solid.
-
Versatile All-rounders: The addition of Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda adds much-needed flexibility to the squad.
Conclusion
CSK’s squad for IPL 2025 blends experience and fresh talent seamlessly, positioning them as one of the top contenders. The retention of key players, combined with strategic acquisitions like Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, adds depth to both their batting and bowling departments. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and with MS Dhoni continuing as a guiding force, CSK will be a force to reckon with in the 2025 season. Fans are hopeful for another title challenge from the franchise, which has already built a legacy of success.
FAQs
Who is CSK’s most expensive buy in IPL 2025?
Ravichandran Ashwin, purchased for ₹9.75 crore, is CSK's most expensive buy.
How many players were retained by CSK?
CSK retained 5 players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni.
What is CSK's remaining purse for IPL 2025?
CSK has ₹5 lakh remaining in their purse.
Who are CSK’s key new additions for IPL 2025?
Key new additions include Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed.