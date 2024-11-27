Subscribe

CSK Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Hasid Khan
CSK Team 2025 Players List, Price

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach to reinforce their squad. With a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent, CSK has ensured they remain a formidable contender. Their key auction picks included Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, while they also retained the core of their squad, including the iconic MS Dhoni and the explosive Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name

Role

Country

Price (INR)

MS Dhoni

Wicketkeeper Batter

India

₹4 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Opening Batter

India

₹18 crore

Shivam Dube

All-rounder

India

₹12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder

India

₹18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana

Fast Bowler

Sri Lanka

₹13 crore

Devon Conway

Opening Batter

New Zealand

₹6.25 crore

Rahul Tripathi

Top-order Batter

India

₹3.4 crore

Rachin Ravindra

All-rounder

New Zealand

₹4 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin

Spinner

India

₹9.75 crore

Khaleel Ahmed

Fast Bowler

India

₹4.80 crore

Noor Ahmed

Spinner

Afghanistan

₹10 crore

Vijay Shankar

All-rounder

India

₹1.2 crore

Sam Curran

All-rounder

England

₹2.4 crore

Shaik Rasheed

Top-order Batter

India

₹30 lakh

Anshul Kamboj

All-rounder

India

₹3.4 crore

Mukesh Choudhary

Fast Bowler

India

₹30 lakh

Deepak Hooda

All-rounder

India

₹1.7 crore

Gurjapneet Singh

All-rounder

India

₹2.2 crore

Nathan Ellis

Fast Bowler

Australia

₹2 crore

Jamie Overton

Fast Bowler

England

₹1.5 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Fast Bowler

India

₹30 lakh

Ramakrishna Ghosh

All-rounder

India

₹30 lakh

Shreyas Gopal

Spinner

India

₹30 lakh

Vansh Bedi

All-rounder

India

₹55 lakh

Andre Siddharth

All-rounder

India

₹30 lakh

CSK Purse and Team Composition

Details

Status

Purse Remaining

₹5 lakh

RTM Cards Left

0

Player Slots Remaining

0

Overseas Player Slots Occupied

7

Overseas Player Slots Remaining

1

CSK Retained Players List for IPL 2025

CSK has retained the following key players, ensuring the team’s core strength remains intact:

Player Name

Price (₹)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

₹18 crore

Shivam Dube

₹12 crore

Ravindra Jadeja

₹18 crore

Matheesha Pathirana

₹13 crore

MS Dhoni

₹4 crore

CSK Released Players List for IPL 2025

To make room for new additions and re-balance their squad, CSK released the following players:

  • Moeen Ali

  • Deepak Chahar

  • Tushar Deshpande

  • Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • Ajay Mandal

  • Mukesh Choudhary

  • Ajinkya Rahane

  • Shaik Rasheed

  • Mitchell Santner

  • Simarjeet Singh

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Prashant Solanki

  • Maheesh Theekshana

  • Rachin Ravindra

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Daryl Mitchell

  • Sameer Rizvi

  • Mustafizur Rahman

  • Richard Gleeson

  • Avanish Rao Aravelly

  • Devon Conway

Key Updates for CSK in IPL 2025

  • Top Auction Pick: Ravichandran Ashwin, who re-joins CSK after a decade, is expected to play a pivotal role in their spin attack.

  • Bowling Reinforcements: The signing of Noor Ahmed and Khaleel Ahmed strengthens the bowling department.

  • Core Strength Retained: Retaining players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni ensures the team's leadership and batting strength remain solid.

  • Versatile All-rounders: The addition of Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda adds much-needed flexibility to the squad.

Conclusion

CSK’s squad for IPL 2025 blends experience and fresh talent seamlessly, positioning them as one of the top contenders. The retention of key players, combined with strategic acquisitions like Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, adds depth to both their batting and bowling departments. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and with MS Dhoni continuing as a guiding force, CSK will be a force to reckon with in the 2025 season. Fans are hopeful for another title challenge from the franchise, which has already built a legacy of success.

FAQs

Who is CSK’s most expensive buy in IPL 2025?

Ravichandran Ashwin, purchased for ₹9.75 crore, is CSK's most expensive buy.

How many players were retained by CSK?

CSK retained 5 players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni.

What is CSK's remaining purse for IPL 2025?

CSK has ₹5 lakh remaining in their purse.

Who are CSK’s key new additions for IPL 2025?

Key new additions include Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed.