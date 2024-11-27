CSK Team 2025 Players List, Price: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time IPL champions, entered the IPL 2025 auction with a strategic approach to reinforce their squad. With a mix of experienced internationals and emerging talent, CSK has ensured they remain a formidable contender. Their key auction picks included Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, while they also retained the core of their squad, including the iconic MS Dhoni and the explosive Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK Squad for IPL 2025

Player Name Role Country Price (INR) MS Dhoni Wicketkeeper Batter India ₹4 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Opening Batter India ₹18 crore Shivam Dube All-rounder India ₹12 crore Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder India ₹18 crore Matheesha Pathirana Fast Bowler Sri Lanka ₹13 crore Devon Conway Opening Batter New Zealand ₹6.25 crore Rahul Tripathi Top-order Batter India ₹3.4 crore Rachin Ravindra All-rounder New Zealand ₹4 crore Ravichandran Ashwin Spinner India ₹9.75 crore Khaleel Ahmed Fast Bowler India ₹4.80 crore Noor Ahmed Spinner Afghanistan ₹10 crore Vijay Shankar All-rounder India ₹1.2 crore Sam Curran All-rounder England ₹2.4 crore Shaik Rasheed Top-order Batter India ₹30 lakh Anshul Kamboj All-rounder India ₹3.4 crore Mukesh Choudhary Fast Bowler India ₹30 lakh Deepak Hooda All-rounder India ₹1.7 crore Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder India ₹2.2 crore Nathan Ellis Fast Bowler Australia ₹2 crore Jamie Overton Fast Bowler England ₹1.5 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti Fast Bowler India ₹30 lakh Ramakrishna Ghosh All-rounder India ₹30 lakh Shreyas Gopal Spinner India ₹30 lakh Vansh Bedi All-rounder India ₹55 lakh Andre Siddharth All-rounder India ₹30 lakh

CSK Purse and Team Composition

Details Status Purse Remaining ₹5 lakh RTM Cards Left 0 Player Slots Remaining 0 Overseas Player Slots Occupied 7 Overseas Player Slots Remaining 1

CSK Retained Players List for IPL 2025

CSK has retained the following key players, ensuring the team’s core strength remains intact:

Player Name Price (₹) Ruturaj Gaikwad ₹18 crore Shivam Dube ₹12 crore Ravindra Jadeja ₹18 crore Matheesha Pathirana ₹13 crore MS Dhoni ₹4 crore

CSK Released Players List for IPL 2025

To make room for new additions and re-balance their squad, CSK released the following players:

Moeen Ali

Deepak Chahar

Tushar Deshpande

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Ajay Mandal

Mukesh Choudhary

Ajinkya Rahane

Shaik Rasheed

Mitchell Santner

Simarjeet Singh

Nishant Sindhu

Prashant Solanki

Maheesh Theekshana

Rachin Ravindra

Shardul Thakur

Daryl Mitchell

Sameer Rizvi

Mustafizur Rahman

Richard Gleeson

Avanish Rao Aravelly

Devon Conway

Key Updates for CSK in IPL 2025

Top Auction Pick: Ravichandran Ashwin, who re-joins CSK after a decade, is expected to play a pivotal role in their spin attack.

Bowling Reinforcements: The signing of Noor Ahmed and Khaleel Ahmed strengthens the bowling department.

Core Strength Retained: Retaining players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and MS Dhoni ensures the team's leadership and batting strength remain solid.

Versatile All-rounders: The addition of Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda adds much-needed flexibility to the squad.

Conclusion

CSK’s squad for IPL 2025 blends experience and fresh talent seamlessly, positioning them as one of the top contenders. The retention of key players, combined with strategic acquisitions like Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed, adds depth to both their batting and bowling departments. Under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and with MS Dhoni continuing as a guiding force, CSK will be a force to reckon with in the 2025 season. Fans are hopeful for another title challenge from the franchise, which has already built a legacy of success.

FAQs

Who is CSK’s most expensive buy in IPL 2025?

Ravichandran Ashwin, purchased for ₹9.75 crore, is CSK's most expensive buy.

How many players were retained by CSK?

CSK retained 5 players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni.

What is CSK's remaining purse for IPL 2025?

CSK has ₹5 lakh remaining in their purse.

Who are CSK’s key new additions for IPL 2025?

Key new additions include Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, and Khaleel Ahmed.