IPL 2025 Auction: RCB Bags Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar sparked a fierce bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) securing the seasoned pacer for a hefty sum of Rs 10.75 crore.

The IPL auction, held on Monday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw RCB splashing big money to bolster their bowling attack ahead of the new season. Kumar's base price was set at Rs 2 crore, but his pedigree as a two-time Purple Cap winner led to intense competition among franchises.

Kumar's IPL journey began with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then known as Bangalore) in 2009, but he didn’t get a chance to feature in the playing XI during his first two seasons. After a brief stint with the now-defunct Pune Warriors, where his performances largely went unnoticed, his career took off when he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

At Sunrisers, Kumar became one of the league’s most consistent performers, particularly excelling in the PowerPlay and at the death. He clinched the prestigious Purple Cap in consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017, playing a key role in Sunrisers Hyderabad's maiden IPL title victory in 2016.

Despite being Sunrisers’ all-time leading wicket-taker, Bhuvneshwar was released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. His signing by RCB is expected to strengthen their bowling attack as they aim to challenge for the title in the upcoming season.