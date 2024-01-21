Separated For 'Some Months': Sania Mirza's Sister Confirms Divorce

Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, announced on Sunday that the retired Indian tennis star has officially ended her marriage with former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, stating that they have been legally separated for 'some months'.
On her Instagram account, Anam, who is the wife of Assaduddin, the son of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, verified Sania's separation from Shoaib, posting, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"
The announcement comes one day after the ex-Pakistan all-rounder got married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.
On his Instagram account, the ex-Pakistani all-rounder posted numerous photos from his wedding to the Pakistani actress who had previously been divorced.
Sana also posted stunning photos from their 'Nikaah' ceremony on her social media accounts.
The newly married couple posted pictures from their wedding with the caption, "And We created you in pairs".
Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in 2010 and have been residing in Dubai since then. Their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, was born in 2018.
Sana rose to fame in Pakistan through her work in the entertainment industry. She first appeared on television in 2012 in the show 'Shehr-e-Zaat' and went on to feature in various other programs. Her performance in the lead role of the romantic drama 'Khaani' was particularly acclaimed.
Shoaib, a former all-rounder known for his impactful contributions to Pakistan's victories, debuted in international ODIs in 1999.
Throughout his impressive cricketing career, Shoaib amassed a remarkable 7534 runs in 287 ODIs and served as the captain of the national team across various formats. Additionally, he participated in 124 T20I matches, accumulating 2435 runs with a striking rate of 125.64.
The 41-year-old participated in 35 Test matches and achieved a total of 1898 runs. His final international appearance for Pakistan was in 2021 against Bangladesh.