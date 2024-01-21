Separated For 'Some Months': Sania Mirza's Sister Confirms Divorce

On her Instagram account, Anam, who is the wife of Assaduddin, the son of former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin, verified Sania's separation from Shoaib, posting, "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!"