AdtU Celebrates 700+ Student Placements at Success Meet 2025

In a momentous celebration of talent and achievement, Assam down town University (AdtU) organised the Success Meet 2025, recognising the exceptional placement record of over 700 students during the 2024–2025 campus recruitment season.

The event, held at the university’s K Block Auditorium, was conducted under the aegis of the Directorate of Career Advancement (DCA). The occasion witnessed the presence of several dignitaries including Hon’ble Chancellor Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Pranveer Singh, members of the Board of Trustees, deans, faculty members, proud parents, and hundreds of students.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Talukdar remarked, “This is more than a success meet, it is a celebration of dreams fulfilled. These 700+ success stories are a proof to the resilience and potential of our students, supported by dedicated mentors, families, and a visionary placement team.”

This year's placement season saw participation from 115 reputed organisations, both national and international. Top recruiters included TCS, Cognizant, Vodafone, Airtel, Blinkit, Jaro Education, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, ThoughtWorks, ITC, Marico, Apollo Hospitals, Omega Healthcare, Max Cement, UltraTech Cement, and Haleon, among others. The highest salary package offered stood at ₹12.76 LPA, with the average package recorded at ₹4.5 LPA — marking a milestone for the institution.

Dr. Rimjhim Baruah Borah, Director (i/c), Directorate of Career Advancement, expressed her appreciation for the collective efforts behind the achievement. “Each student’s placement is a story of ambition, effort, and transformation. We are proud to have played a part in shaping these journeys, and we remain committed to widening our network and unlocking greater opportunities in the coming years,” she stated.

On the occasion, Chancellor Dr. N. N. Dutta felicitated Dr. Borah in recognition of her dedication and ongoing efforts in facilitating successful placements for the university’s students.

The event also acknowledged the crucial role played by the parents, whose presence lent a deep sense of warmth and pride to the celebration. Their unwavering support and belief in their children’s abilities were recognised as vital contributors to this collective success.

With the conclusion of the event, Assam down town University once again reaffirmed its standing as a leading institution in North East India, committed to producing career-ready professionals and fostering holistic development.

