Actress Adah Sharma Meets With Accident Amid Death Threat Rumours

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma who is currently in the limelight for the film ‘The Kerala Story’ reportedly met with a road accident on Sunday.
As per reports, the director of the film Sudipto Sen was also injured in the accident.
Soon after the news about her accident started going viral on social media, her fans started to inquire about her health. Adah then took to Twitter and asked her fans not to worry.
Sharing a tweet, she wrote, “I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern.”
Sudipto Sen thanked people for their concern and stated that he is absolutely fine.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light."
Adah and the entire team of ‘The Kerala Story’ were slated to join the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ that was held in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Sunday evening. However, due to the accident, the team cancelled to join the event.
Adah Sharma has been allegedly receiving death threats due to the ongoing controversy in connection to ‘The Kerala Story’. A Sudipto Sen directorial and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie has triggered a major political row with various leaders reacting to it. The movie is about a group of non-Muslim women forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organization ISIS.
The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ was criticized as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the southern state of Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organization ISIS.