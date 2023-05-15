Actress Adah Sharma Meets With Accident Amid Death Threat Rumours

Adah and the entire team of ‘The Kerala Story’ were slated to join the ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ that was held in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Sunday evening. However, due to the accident, the team cancelled to join the event.

Adah Sharma has been allegedly receiving death threats due to the ongoing controversy in connection to ‘The Kerala Story’. A Sudipto Sen directorial and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie has triggered a major political row with various leaders reacting to it. The movie is about a group of non-Muslim women forced to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organization ISIS.

The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ was criticized as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the southern state of Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist organization ISIS.